Jaipur teacher arrested for sodomising, blackmailing and extorting money from his students

Jaipur, Feb10:A teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly sodomising, blackmailing and extorting money from his students in the age group of 10-12 years in Ghora-Nikas-Road of Ramganj area here.

An English language teacher, the accused Rameej (28) allegedly used to sodomise his students and blackmail them by making obscene video clips, DCP North Anshuman Bhomiya told The Tribune.

Two boys Abdul Majid and Mohmmed Safiq lodged an FIR with the Ramganj police and the accused was arrested under Sections of POCSO, SHO Ashok Chouhan said.

Video clips are being examined by FSL experts and the statements of students and the accused are being recorded.

The accused was sacked recently from a private school when students complained against him. Later on he began taking tuitions from his home where he along with one friend was allegedly involved in the unnatural acts.

The police are suspecting that the accused has committed such kind of crime with at least fifty students and they suspect that girl students may have been targeted too.