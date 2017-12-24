Jairam Thakur set to be next Himachal CM

Shimla, December 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jairam Thakur has been announced as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The decision was taken in a BJP MLAs’ meet attended by party leaders including former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar and Union minister JP Nadda.

“Jairam Thakur to be the Legislature party leader in Himachal Pradesh”, said Narendra Singh Tomar, Central Observer.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal proposed Thakur’s name as the legislature party leader. Party leaders Shanta Kumar and JP Nadda also supported Dumal’s proposal.

After being elected, Thakur thanked the party for proposing his name.

“I thank everyone, central leadership, Prem Kumar Dhumal ji who proposed my name supported by JP Nadda, Shanta Kumar ji”, Thakur said.

Thakur, who is one of the chief ministerial candidates for Himachal Pradesh, had won from Seraj constituency by defeating Chet Ram of the Congress party in the recently-concluded assembly elections.

Thakur was a cabinet minister under Rural Development and Panchayati Raj ministry in the hill state.

He was elected to Himachal Pradesh Assembly from Mandi and had won his first election in the year of 1998.(ANI)