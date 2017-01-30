FM Arun Jaitley launches India Post Payments Bank branches

New Delhi, Jan 30 : Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday launched the India Post Payments Bank branches and said the network of post offices can take banking operations to every doorstep.

“The postman connects every household. They can reach every house for banking activity. Banking can reach your doorstep. The network of post offices can make it a reality,” Jaitley said here.

He along with Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha remotely launched the Raipur and Ranchi India Post Payments Bank branches.

