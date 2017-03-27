Newborn-girl-found-buried-in-vegetable-field-in-Jajpur

Jajpur , Mar. 27: In a shocking incident, a newborn girl was found buried in Dharamsala block Shyamsundarpur village.

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) under Sections 307 and 317 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while on the other hand, Jenapur Police have probe into the matter.

The newborn was recovered after a minor school girl first spotted her feet moving in a vegetable field, while she was on her way to School.

Following this, the girl informed the villagers and the baby girl was rescued by a group of villagers in a critical condition.

The baby was wrapped in a cloth and was buried upside down. She was breathing and was over to an Association for Social and Health Advancement (ASHA) worker.

It is being suspected that the newborn girl was abandoned and was buried in the field by her parents to die. (ANI)