Jal satyagraha: Villagers in Up's Lakhimpur Kheri district stage protest against CM Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow/UP, August 18: Dozens of irate villagers started a protest called “jal satyagraha” on Thursday by standing in neck-deep water of river Ghagra in Hatwa in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The protest is against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not visiting their flood-hit village.

According to reports, more than 22 districts and 2,013 villages have been affected by the floods. The officials are having a tough time to convince the angry villagers to withdraw the unconventional protest.

Some of the villagers have threatened the officials that they would again enter into the deep water of the Ghaghra, if adequate relief material is not sent to the village, within the next 24 hours.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has been scheduled to visit the village on Wednesday, and it was called off at the last moment, stated an official. The Chief Minister had flown back from Sisaiyya, without visiting the flooded areas.

According to sources, many parts of the state including Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich and Balrampur have been ruined by heavy rains and also due to the water released by the neighbouring Nepal.

Some of the lands are under flood and thousands of people are displaced, officials added.

Yogi Adityanath, along with senior ministers and his officials, has conducted an aerial survey of the flood affected area on Friday.

Later, the senior minister flew to Siddharthanagar and Balrampur to distribute relief materials to the people and to meet them.