Jallikattu Act: Tamil Nadu Government dragged to court

January 25, 2017 | By :

Chennai, Jan 25: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and other animal welfare bodies have moved the Supreme Court challenging the conduct of jallikattu in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

After a week of widespread protests across Tamil Nadu, the Assembly on Monday unanimously passed an amendment Bill for conducting the bull taming sport.

The Tamil Nadu government issued an ordinance on January 21, to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to pave the way for the conduct of the post-Pongal event.

The Centre, on Tuesday, told the Supreme Court that it would withdraw its 2016 notification allowing the bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu in view of the fresh legislation, passed by the State assembly, on the issue.

