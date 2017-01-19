Jallikattu Ban: Keep anti-social elements at bay, Minister Pon Radhakrishnan appeals to students and political parties

January 19, 2017 | By :
Jallikattu protests intensifies across Tamil Nadu, police station set on fire near Marina Beach.

Chennai, Jan. 19: Union Minister for Road Transport and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan on Wednesday appealed to students and political parties to keep anti-social elements at bay while protesting over the issue of the banning of the traditional practice of Jallikattu.
“Students and youths should know our stand (Centre) on Jallikattu. I believe the court will deliver a positive judgement and if not we will again. I appeal to the student community and political parties, not to allow anti-elements inside the protest,” said Radhakrishnan.
He further said that students are fighting the issue on the basis of emotion and urged political parties to come together and to raise their voices for conducting Jallikattu.
The ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government as a whole and the Supreme Court over Jallikattu escalated on January 11, 2017, with people thronging Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of holding the festival.
Anguished by the continuing ban on Jallikattu for the third year in a row, people in some villages in Madurai district observed a “Black Pongal”.
They hoisted black flags and held processions condemning PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals-an animal rights organisation) and demanded that the Centre take steps to conduct Jallikattu. (ANI)

