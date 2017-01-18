Jallikattu: Chennai see all-night protests, minister assures action

Chennai, Jan 18: As pro-jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu continued to gain steam, with a group of youngsters continuing their agitation in Chennai through Tuesday night, the state government held talks with agitators and assured them of its commitment to hold the bull-taming sport in the state.

The government also told the youths that it would even approach the President seeking an ordinance in the matter.
State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, who along with his cabinet colleague K Pandiarajan held talks with representatives of the protesting youths in the wee hours of Wednesday, said the 50 AIADMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will “exert required pressure on the Centre” for the conduct of jallikattu.
“Not just that, this government will also take steps to meet the President to seek an ordinance,” Jayakumar said.
Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre repeatedly to issue an ordinance for the conduct of Jallikattu, held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal that was celebrated over the weekend.
