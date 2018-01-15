Jallikattu claims one life during Pongal Celebrations

| By : Web Desk

Madurai, January 15: The Jallikattu match organized as a part of Pongal celebrations claims one life in Madurai on Monday. S. Kalimuthu (19), a native of Sanarpatti in Dindigul district had come to the city to catch a glimpse of the famed Jallikattu match of Madurai. Kalimuthu was watching the match, standing near the bull collection point when he was gored by a bull.

The match that was organized at Palamedu in Madurai district; the bull charged to the crowd injuring spectators. 25 people sustained injuries in the event. Five of them have been referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, of which the condition of one remains critical.

Madurai Jallikattu is the biggest and most famous Jallikattu destination in the state. A total of 458 bulls participated in the event, which got over at 3.15 p.m.

The Jallikattu is organized as part of Pongal Celebrations and it takes place on the third day of Pongal, also known as Maattu Pongal