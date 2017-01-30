Jallikattu to be organized in different parts of Madurai in February

Chennai, Jan 30:Jallikattu to be conducted at Avaniyapuram on 5th Feb, at Palamedu on 9th Feb and at Alanganallur on 10th Feb. It is a traditional spectacle in which a Bos indicus bull, commonly of the Kangayam breed, is released into a crowd of people and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump of the bull with both arms and hang on to it while the bull attempts to escape.

Jallikattu is typically practiced in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on Mattu Pongal day.

In 2016 the Supreme court banned jallikattu among other sprots like activities where animals are used.

Practices before the bull is released include prodding the bull with sharp sticks or scythes, extreme bending of the tail which can fracture the vertebrae, and biting of the bull’s tail. There are also reports of the bulls being forced to drink alcohol to disorient them, or chilli peppers being rubbed in their eyes to aggravate the bull.

An investigation by the Animal Welfare Board of India concluded that “jallikattu is inherently cruel to animals”.

Animal welfare organisations, the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations(FIAPO) and PETA India have protested against the practice.