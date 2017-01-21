Jallikattu protest: Supreme Court will strike down the ordinance, says animal rights activist

New Delhi, Jan, 21: Maintaining stand against holding bull-taming sport Jallikattu, an animal rights activist on Saturday said that the Supreme Court would definitely strike down the ordinance passed by the Centre.

“Whatever ordinance or legislation that happens, will come within the purview of the Supreme Court. We have no doubt it will be struck down by the Supreme Court because it will be within their judicial purview,” Gauri Maulekhi told ANI.

Condemning the ongoing protests going in Tamil Nadu, Maulekhi said such incidents bring shame to the Supreme Court and country.

“Right now, if any attempt is made only to shame the Supreme Court by one state, then who is to stop so many others states from doing the same…It is setting up a very bad precedent. It’s shaming our country. Our country has to stand together and uphold the constitution and the Supreme Court,” she said.

The Centre, yesterday passed the ordinance on Jallikattu, proposed it by the Tamil Nadu Government.

The ordinance was placed before the Law, Environment and Culture Ministries before it was passed.

In consultation with Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, the Ministries forwarded the ordinance to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent.

Meanwhile, the protests at Chennai’s Marina Beach continue for fifth day, with the agitators refusing to leave the spot till the sport event is organised. (ANI)