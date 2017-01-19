Jallikattu protesters extensively use social media to express their ire against ban on bull-taming sport.

Chennai, Jan. 19: As the protests in support of Jallikattu intensified in Tamail Nadu, scores of people have taken to social media to vent their ire against the decision on the bull-taming sport and urged all to support the cause.

The popular social media platforms such as Facebook is filled with pages like “Let us be united”, “We want Jallikattu,” and “I support Jallikattu”, with lakhs of followers commenting on the present situation.

Pages such as “Jallikattu veeravilayattu” have been flooded with live updates.

Real time pictures, live videos of the protests have been rigorously posted on social media sites to update the people and urge them to join hands for the cause.

The people have also been posting pictures, videos and messages on their personal accounts.

The protests demanding that the ban on Jallikattu be lifted have been going on since Tuesday.

The protesters have also demanded a ban on the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has lobbied hard to ensure that the sport is discontinued.

The protesters have opined that their fight is for culture, adding Jallikattu is not cruel to animals.

Even the political parties, including the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), have supported the demand.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today to urge him to promulgate an ordinance to lift the ban on Jallikattu.

Last week, the Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking to allow Jallikattu played during the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

An apex court bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R. Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.

The court had earlier in 2014 banned Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty. (ANI)