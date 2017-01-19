Jallikattu Protests: Some colleges in the city declare holiday for next 2 days

The plea termed the amendment a "fraud" on the Constitution and a violation of a 2014 Supreme Court judgment, which had declared Jallikattu as an "inherently cruel" event practised on bulls.

Chennai, Jan 19: Though the government had not officially declared any holiday following the protests on Wednesday, several colleges in the city have decided to suspend classes for the next one or two days.

While Dr Ambedkar Government Law College declared it would be shut on Thursday and Friday , many others including Madras Christian College and Sathyabama University said they would take a call on Thursday morning.

Sathyabama College representatives said they had to suspend classes on Wednesday since the students went on a protest, and they would take a call on holiday on Thursday depending on the situation.

