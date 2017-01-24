Jallikattu Protests Effect: Karnataka wants Centre to lift ban on buffalo races

Bengaluru, Jan 24: The domino effect has begun.

After the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed an amendment bill for conducting the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, the Karnataka government is pressuring the Centre to revoke its ban on the traditional kambala or water buffalo race.

Replacing an ordinance promulgated two days ago to allow jallikattu, the Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 was unanimously adopted by the House after members of all parties spoke welcoming the legislative initiative.

Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the state government was in favour of kambala, and sought the Centre’s support just as it has supported jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Hundreds of people, along with about 250 pairs of buffaloes, will protest at the Swaraj Maidan, Moodbidri in Karnataka on January 28.