Jallikattu Protests: PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss seeks appointment with PM Modi

Chennai , Jan. 19 : Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader and Dharmapuri MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the bull taming sport, Jallikattu.

This comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam meeting with Prime Minister Modi to seek promulgation of an ordinance to allow Jallikattu in the state.

The Chief Minister has urged the people to withdraw their protests over the Jallikattu issue.

College students and various political outfits have intensified their protests in support of Jallikattu, demanding the promulgation of an ordinance to allow Jallikattu which has been banned by Supreme Court.

They have also sought a ban on the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has antagonised the people for having anti-Jallikaatu stand.

Anguished by the continuing ban on Jallikattu for the third year in a row, people in some villages in Madurai district also observed a “Black Pongal.”

They hoisted black flags and held processions condemning PETA and demanded that the Centre to take steps to conduct Jallikattu.

Last week, the apex court rejected a plea seeking to allow Jallikattu played during the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

An apex court bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R. Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.

The court had earlier in 2014 banned Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty.

