Jallikattu row: Govt. assures of bringing legal solution to protect cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Jan. 21: Amid the ongoing chaos in Tamil Nadu over ban on Jallikattu, the Centre on Saturday assured of bringing constructive legal solution to the problem.

“The central government and the state government have worked in consort and the legal solution we propose to come very fast is to protect the cultural heritage of the Tamil Nadu and also the safety and security of livestock and people. Keeping all this ideas in mind a constructive legal solution has been found,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI.

Prasad further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is very particular about the issue and took a lot of initiatives and asked the minister to be proactive.

“We are very proud of the culture of the Tamil people. We sat with the Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi and the Environment minister, Anil Dave and also talked to our party president Amit Shah and thereafter Attorney General mentioned the matter before the Supreme Court,” he added.

In a respite to the people of Tamil Nadu, the Centre yesterday gave approval to an ordinance revoking the ban on Jallikattu.

The ordinance was proposed by the Tamil Nadu Government which was placed before the Law, Environment and Culture Ministries.

In consultation with Attorney General, the ministries forwarded the ordinance to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent.

This latest development came in the wake of sea of protesters that continued to swell on the Marina beach in Chennai for the fourth day as supporters of Jallikattu staged their protest.

The Supreme Court, which had banned the sport in 2014, has agreed not to pass any interim order for a week.

Attorney General mentioned the matter before the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar.

Urging the protestors to end their protest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has said that Jallikattu will return to the state in a couple of days through an ordinance or executive order that will be reviewed by President Mukherjee. (ANI)