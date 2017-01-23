Jallikattu row: Protestors set ablaze Ice House Police Station near Marina Beach.

Chennai, Jan 23: Protests against Jallikattu ban in Marina beach took a violent turn on Monday afternoon, when protestors set a police station on fire.

Supporters of Jallikattu set fire at Ice House Police Station near Marina Beach in Chennai.

Vehicles were also set on fire, Chennai Police had to finally step in and disperse the protesters.

Injured protestors have been rushed to hospital for treatment.

Despite assurances from the Tamil Nadu Government to legalise Jallikattu, the crowd refused to end their protest which entered its seventh day today.

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam appealed to the people to withdraw their protest, saying that amendment bill will be introduced and passed in the state assembly.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Friday agreed not to deliver its verdict next week after the Centre pointed out that a decision could create a law and order problem.

Last year, the Centre allowed the sport, but that decision has been challenged in court.”(ANI)