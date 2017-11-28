Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed appeals to United Nations to take his name off from designated terrorists list

Lahore/Pakistan, November 28: The Mumbai attack mastermind and co-founder of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) Hafiz Saeed, was freed by Pakistan during last week. He was on a house arrest Since January 2017.

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has recently filed a petition in the United Nations stating “I’m not a terrorist.” He also appeals the UN to take his name off, from the list of globally designated terrorists.

Hafiz Saeed filed the petition at the UN through a Lahore-based law firm while he was under house arrest.

Earlier, Hafiz Saeed was stamped as an international terrorist by the United Nations after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in accordance with the Security Council Resolution 1267 passed in December 2008.

The attack killed as many as six Americans and 164 others.

Last week, he was freed by Pakistan after being under house arrest for 297 days.

His release has received a huge global outcry in which the Ministry of External Affairs and the White House has condemned it.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated, “India, as indeed the entire International community, is outraged that a self-confessed and a UN proscribed terrorist is being allowed to walk free and continue with his evil agenda.”

The White House also marked “calling for his immediate re-arrest and prosecution. The US further said there will be repercussions for US-Pakistan relations unless Islamabad took action to detain and charge Saeed.”

The White House statement is that “(Hafiz) Saeed’s release, after Pakistan’s failure to prosecute or charge him, sends a deeply troubling message about Pakistan’s commitment to (combating) international terrorism and belies Pakistani claims that it will not provide sanctuary for terrorists on its soil.”