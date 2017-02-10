Jammers installed, MLAs on hunger strike, Panneerselvam strengthened

Chennai, Feb 10: Yes it is confirmed. Jammers are being installed at the resort where the AIADMK MLAs are being held. By this Sasikala’s Mannargudi Mafia makes it sure that they are not contacted or influenced by anyone from the Panneeselvam group. While it was reported that among 131 MLAs held, 30 are on a hunger strike.

Reportedly, the Mannargudi Mafia gains control over the resort where the MLAs are being held. The resort staff had been replaced by Sasikala aides, the Mannargudi Mafia controls the show. While, the Sasikala group has informed that the MLAs in the resort are given luxury treatments.

Not even news papers are being given to the MLAs who are held on hostage. Tight security is made from one KM radius. None is allowed to go inward or outward the resort.

While, a former party parliamentarian said that the AIADMK is now under the control of Tamil Nadu caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

K.C. Palaniswamy said that with the coming together of Panneerselvam and party Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudanan, the party was now effectively out of the clutches of interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala.

Earlier, Madhusudanan came to Panneerselvam’s residence and extended support to him.

“Now the holders of the top two party posts have joined together. The party is under their control,” Palaniswamy told IANS, adding that all party members and legislators would have to obey their directions.

He said the party can now issue a party Whip on the manner in which the legislators have to vote or the party could also replace the Whip.

Queried about the dismissal of Panneerselvam as party Treasurer by Sasikala, he said: “An interim General Secretary has no power to dismiss anybody.”

According to him the support base of Panneerselvam is growing.

Already five legislators have extended their support to Panneerselvam and more are expected to join.

Former Electricity Minister Natham Viswanathan, former Speaker P.H. Pandian, his son former MP Manoj Pandian, senior leader K.P. Munusamy and others have extended their support to Panneerselvam.

The Panneerselvam camp is hoping for breather from Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao to prove its strength on the floor of the house.

“If there is time, then the party can now declare elections for the post of General Secretary and a person could be elected unopposed,” an AIADMK leader told IANS preferring anonymity.

