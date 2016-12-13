Jammu and Kashmir: BSF arrests retired Pak Army personnel from Ramgarh sector

Samba, December 13: The Border Security Force (BSF) last night arrested a retired Pakistan Army personnel at the International Border in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba.

A suspicious movement on the side of Pakistan was noticed by the Intelligence Bureau which alerted the BSF troops deployed in Ramgarh sector.

The BSF fired few rounds but due to fog and wild growth nothing could be traced.

Later, the Intelligence Bureau again noticed some suspicious movement of a person ahead of fence on Indian side.

Alert BSF person deployed at Naka mound forced the Pakistani Army personnel to surrender.

On interrogation, he revealed that he was a retired person from the Pakistan Army. (ANI)