Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti  launches ‘Scooty for College Girls ‘scheme’ in Jammu

Srinagar, September 9: Jammu And KashmirChief Minister Mehbooba Mufti launched the “Scooty for College Girls Scheme” here on Friday.

As part of the launch function, Mufti took a a ride on a Scooty iun a bid to popularise its use.

Mufti distributed Scooties at two colleges for women — Women’s College Parade and Women’s College Gandhi Nagar. Both colleges have been allotted 150 scooties each.

Under this scheme, 312 applications were received from Women’s College Gandhi Nagar but only 150 were selected.

Eligibility for a Scooty was based on minimum percentage and the annual family income of 65 percent and Rs.4 lakh respectively.

In May this year, the state government announced that it is in the process of taking many women specific initiatives, and among them was the “CM Scooty Scheme”.

According to a statement attributed to state finance minister Dr. Haseeb A. Drabu in May, “College going girl students will be given a 50 percent subsidy on purchase of a Scooty.”

He had said then that “The idea is to make them independent in (terms of) mobility.