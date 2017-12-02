Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti re-elected as PDP president

December 2, 2017 | By :
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti re-elected as PDP president.

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, December 2: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was re-elected as the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). the election process was on Saturday.

Mehbooba Mufti has been the Chief of the party since January 2016, after succeeding her father and founder of the party, Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, who passed away on January 7 last year.

After her father’s death, who was heading the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, she took forward the alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the second time it and the PDP formed a government in the state.

On April 4, 2016, she was sworn-in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
Terrorists attack army camp in Jammu and Kashmir
Positive changes witnessed in Kashmir during PDP-BJP rule: Mehbooba
Sacrifice of our jawans won’t go in vain: Rajnath Singh on Jammu and Kashmir attacks
Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Tassaduq Takes oath as Jammu and Kashmir Minister
J & K government issue guidelines for social media usage by its employees
Top