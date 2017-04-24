Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party exhorts student unions to protect the Kashmiri students.

New Delhi/India, April 24: Without naming the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Monday exhorted various student unions to protect the Kashmiri students being threatened outside the state.

Following the threats, a Kashmiri scholar of BITS Pilani fled to Kashmir on Friday.

Without naming the ABVP, JKNPP supremo Prof Bhim Singh said that it was the responsibility of various student unions, nationalist forces and politicians to give a sense of security to the Kashmiri students studying in various Indian colleges and institutions that they are also part of India.

“I feel that more than the governments, it is the responsibility of various student unions to protect the Kashmiri students in their institutions as they are also Indians,” he told ANI.

A Kashmiri scholar, Hashim Sofi, abandoned his course at BITS Pilani, Rajasthan, and left for his home in Bandipore after some unknown miscreants scribbled threats on his shirts and the door of his hostel room.

The incidents of threats to the Kashmiri students are being reported after a video went viral in which some Kashmiri protestors were captured as they abused and slapped a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan while he was returning from election duty. The video, which was reportedly shot on April 9, evoked sharp response across India. (ANI)