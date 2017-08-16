Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Indian Army retaliates

1 soldier killed as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera

Srinagar, August 16: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday.

It is reported that the Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 05:34 hours in the region. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

Yesterday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Baaz and Nambla areas of Uri Sector in Baramulla District of the state.
Earlier on August 13, the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire four times along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri and Baramulla districts, injuring three Army jawans.

Last Saturday, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army and a civilian woman were killed in separate cases of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch. (ANI)

