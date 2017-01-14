Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces busted militant hideout and recovered cache of arms

Poonch, Jan. 14: The security forces yesterday busted a militant hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Charmar area of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

A number of intensive search operations have been launched over the last four to five days in the areas of Rajouri, Surankot, Mendhar, Mandi, Thanamandi and in the upper reaches of the hills and forest to track down terrorists and ensure that peace in the area is not disturbed.

During the deliberate search, the troops busted a natural hideout in which a large cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered.

The recoveries include two AK 56 Rifles, two RPGs, two 9 mm Pistols, 302 rounds and 10 magazines of AK 56, four Chinese hand grenades, three rounds and two magazines of 9 mm Pistol, 88 rounds of Light Machine Gun, twelve rounds of sniper rifle, three anti tank rifle grenades and a mortar bomb.

The recovery of these warlike stores has certainly dealt a big blow to the terrorists and thwarted their motive of using them for their evil designs in the Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The complete area has been sanitised and is being continuously monitored. (ANI)