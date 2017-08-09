Jammu and Kashmir’s special status must be protected: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, August 9: Mehbooba Mufti, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that the special status should be protected and preserved. The Article 35-A of the Constitution enabled the state legislature to define the permanent citizens and accord special rights and privileges to them.

Mehbooba Mufti said that “We should preserve and protect this status” while addressing at a public meeting after the inauguration of the Randakdaji-Jawalapora-Gaffarabad road in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The Goods and Services Tax legislation which was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Mehbooba Mufti said that the state had represented its own law. She added that “The pledge which was carried out in the Presidential order on GST would return the special status Jammu and Kashmir enjoy within the Constitution of India.”

The chief minister said that the opening of remarkable routes on the Line of Control (LOC) in the state, the frequent exchange of students, the artists and other groups would bring an eternal peace in the state by promoting more number of people to people exchanges. She said that “The government has taken up various development programmes in 2017 which were not taken up in 2016 due to disturbance. The government has taken up the developmental activities in the areas which were neglected so far.”

The Randakdaji-Jawalapora-Gaffarabad road would be built at around Rs 15.05 crore and would take 2 years for completion. after the road project would get completed, the network to Doodhpatri and Tosa Maidan tourist destinations would be improved. She also inspected Khag where the foundation stone was laid on a 10 km Khag-Aripanthan road. The road would be improved from the single lane to double lane at the cost of Rs 13.08 crore which would be finished by 2018.

Later, she also laid the foundation for a modern health centre at Khag which would be setup by the Government Medical college, Srinagar costing about Rs 5.28 crore. Mehboob Mufti also announced the setup of a fire station, which is a tourist facility and also a development of sports filed at that location. these demands would be raised by the local residents with the chief minister. Mehboob Mufti also inspected Magam where a degree college was inaugurated. The degree college was built at a cost of Rs 9.83 crore, the college for 1,500 students has academic, administrative and library blocks.