Jammu Kashmir: 1 terrorist gunned down in encounter in Kupwara

Srinagar, March 15: An encounter was underway on Wednesday morning between Indian Army and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara’s Kalaroos area.

One terrorist has been killed while at least two more terrorists were reportedly believed to be hiding. More details are awaited on the encounter.

An encounter began this morning when security forces, on hearing that two-three terrorists had holed up in the area, cordoned it off to the public.

The presence of the terrorists came to light when the security forces were conducting a house to house search.

This encounter comes days after the Pulwama encounter in which two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were gunned down.

Two terrorists were killed in Pulwama encounter that broke out in Pulwama’s Padgampora area last week.

The two were identified as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)’s Jahangir Ahmad Ganaie and Mohd Shafi Shergujari. The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir had launched a cordon and search operation in the Padgampora area after they suspected the presence of terrorists in the area.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir had launched a cordon and search operation in the Padgampora area after they suspected the presence of terrorists in the area.

A 15-year-old civilian had also died in the clashes between the civilians and the forces at the Pulwama encounter site.

Meanwhile, reports say India suspended cross-border trade with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday after continued unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch by Pakistan.