Jammu Kashmir: Encounter continues between security forces, militants in Anantnag

Anantnag, Dec 09: The heavy exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces entered its third day on Friday in Arwani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that began on Wednesday night in Arwani area of Anantnag district.

The Intense gunbattle broke out between the militants and security forces in Anantnag district after a search operation was conducted in the area on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian army launched a joint search operation at the Hussanpora Arwani in Kulgam district after a tip off about the presence of militants in the area. (ANI)