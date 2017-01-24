Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Massive gunbattle underway in Ganderbal, two militants trapped

Ganderbal,Jan. 24 : At least two foreign militants have reportedly been trapped in a massive gun-battle that is underway between security forces and terrorists near Khimber’s Hadoora area in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The entire area has been cordoned off as security forces are engaging in an attempt to smoke out the militants.
Earlier on January 16, three terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an encounter operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
More details awaited.

(ANI)

