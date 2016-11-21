Jammu Kashmir: Fire engulfs six houses in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 21: A massive fire engulfed half-a-dozen houses in the residential area of Buchwara Dalgate in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Fire tenders were quick to douse the flames. The fire started from one of the houses and spread to others. A gas cylinder blast is said to have caused the massive fire.

“The government should do something for the victims of this tragedy,” a local resident, Mushtaq Ahmad said. “Only 50 percent of the fire has been controlled,” fire officer, Ali Mohammad said.

Firefighters faced difficulty reaching the house as no proper roads were there in the locality.

