Jammu Kashmir: Four terrorists gunned down in Tral, combing ops underway

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 27 (ANI): The Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, in which four terrorists were neutralised.

The area has been cordoned off and is being sanitized to check for remaining untoward elements.

Based on a specific input, an ambush was laid by Army troops about 10 km South of Rampur around 7:30 p.m. yesterday.

A contact was established with the intruders and the firefight lasted till 8:20 p.m.

The bodies are however yet to be recovered.

A search is currently in progress to recover the neutralised terrorists and other stores.

Meanwhile, around two-three terrorists are trapped and a massive encounter is underway in Saimu Tral sector of Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces are trying to smoke them out from their hideouts.

A major counter- operation is underway.

More details to follow. (ANI)