Jammu Kashmir Government terminated 98 doctors for absence from work in 2016 

As many as ninety-eight doctors in Jammu and Kasmhir were terminated for remaining absent from service without permission in 2016, the state government said today.

Minister for Health and Medical Education Bali Bhagat, in a written reply to a question by BJP MLC Sardar Charanjeet Singh, in Legislative Council said 98 doctors have been terminated from their services last year for remaining absent from their duty without permission.
He said 135 doctors were on unauthorised absence from duty, while the number of those who may have gone abroad is not known.

The department, after adopting due procedure, had terminated services of 98 doctors in 2016, Bhagat said.

Proceedings on similar lines for such absentees have been initiated by issuance of notices as per mandated procedure and all necessary steps shall be taken in due course of time in this regard, the minister said.

