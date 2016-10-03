Jammu and Kashmir govt bans Kashmir Reader publication

SRINAGAR,Oct3: The District Magistrate Srinagar has ordered for stopping the printing and publishing of a daily newspaper namely ‘Kashmir Reader’ till further orders.

Invoking powers vested in the District Magistrate under Section 144 CrPC, read with Section 3 of Newspapers Incitement of Offences Act 1971 and Section D of Press and Publications Act 1989, the District Magistrate Srinagar has passed order of stopping the printing and publishing of daily newspaper the ‘Kashmir Reader’.

As per the orders of the District Magistrate Srinagar, the failure of compliance on the part of Printer and Publishers of the newspaper ‘Kashmir Reader’ shall attract further provisions of Section 3 of Section 3 of Newspapers Incitement of Offences Act 1971 Section D of Press and Publications Act 1989 which contains forfeiture of the printing press and other properties used for the purpose.

The order was issued a week after notice served to Kashmir Reader to explain its position on a series of items published disturbing public tranquillity and notwithstanding the principles of rules governing the subject, said Farooq AhmedLone, District Magistrate, Srinagar, adding, “the decision was taken after a series of reports from various agencies and credible inputs providing sufficient ground for the decision taken”

NEWSPAPER DISTURBS PUBLIC PEACE

The order reads, “On the basis of credible inputs it has been observed that the daily newspaper namely Kashmir Reader published within the jurisdiction of district Srinagar contains such material and content which tends to incite acts of violence and disturb public peace and tranquillity.” “Therefore, it has become expedient in the interest of prevention of this anticipated breach of public tranquillity to forthwith take necessary precautionary measures,” the order says. The Deputy Commissioner has directed printing presses to stop printing Kashmir Reader with immediate effect.

This is not the first government has gone against media in these months.

NO MOBILE AND INTERNET SERVICES

The government shut the mobile services including Internet of private telecom operators after massive protests broke out after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8. The ban continues to remain in vogue.

In July Jammu and Kashmir Police in overnight raids in curfew hit Srinagar seized hundreds of printed copies of various newspapers including that of Kashmir Reader. The action led to protest from editors and journalists of the valley, who termed the police raids as an “attack on the freedom of press.” Following the raids, all newspapers suspended publications for a week forcing the government to apologize.

Later, in August government snapped state-owned BSNL Broadband services leading to complete communication blockade. The move hit media organisations of the valley severely. Last month government restored the broadband services.

At least 90 civilian protesters have been killed and over 10,000 injured in pellet and bullet firing of government forces since July 8. According to police two policemen have been killed and 4000 government forces have been injured in the clashes with the protesters.