Jammu Kashmir: Kulgam encounter ends as terrorists flee spot

Kulgam, Jammu, Dec 03: The encounter between security forces and militants that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district this morning has ended as the terrorists fled the spot.

Following an intelligence input about the presence of militants, the security forces launched a combing operation in the area.

Last night, a Pakistani infiltrator was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Bamiyal sector in Pathankot district of Punjab.

Earlier on Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in an infiltration bid in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. One BSF jawan was also injured in the infiltration bid.

