Jammu Kashmir : LeT terrorist Omar Khalid arrested

Srinagar, Nov 04: In a major breakthrough, Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Omar Khaliq, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police in Sopore on Friday. According to ANI, Khaliq is a resident of the Tujjar sector and was arrested during a joint operation launched by the police and 22nd regiment of Rajputana Rifles. According to sources, arms and ammunition have been seized from him, which include AK rifles and grenades. Details awaited.

