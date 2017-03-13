Jammu Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch

Malti (Jammu and Kashmir), Mar. 13: The Pakistani troops on Monday fired along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch District of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian troop was hit by 82 mm mortar shells fired by the Pakistan Army in the second incident of ‘unprovoked’ ceasefire violation in the last three days.
Troops from Pakistan opened fire four villages. There has been no casualty reported yet.
On Sunday, the Pakistani Army had violated the ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector in the same district.
The Indian forces are retaliating strongly and the firing is still on.
Further details are awaited.

(ANI)

