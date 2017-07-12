Jammu Kashmir: Police and CRPF neutralise three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir), July 12: Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed by security forces near Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir last night.

Based on inputs of the presence of some terrorists in a specific house, an operation was launched by troops of Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Radbug village of Budgam.

Col. Ashok P. Achuthan of Rashtriya Rifles on Wednesday stated that they gave the terrorist chances to surrender, but they refused and retaliated with heavy gunfire.

Speaking to reporters here, Col. Achuthan said, “Based on inputs of the presence of some terrorists in a specific house, an operation was undertaken by 2nd battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in Radbug village of Budgam. We gave them chances to surrender, but they refused and retaliated with heavy gunfire.”

“In the ensuing gunfight, the internal areas of the house caught fire and finally the terrorist was forced to come out firing. In that attempt, all the three terrorists were eliminated. They are identified as Javed Sheikh, Adil of Budgam and Sajjad of Srinagar. In the search that continued, we have managed to recover one Self Loading Rifle (SLR) and a pistol,” he added.

The joint operation was launched at around 6:30 p.m. yesterday and at about 8.30 p.m. contact was established with terrorists. The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition and warlike stores.

This came a day after militants attacked a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

At least seven people were killed and more than 15 were injured in the attack.

