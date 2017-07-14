Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist arrested in Sambal

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir), July 14: A terrorist was arrested in the Sambal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

The terrorist, identified as Shahbaz Mir, was arrested during an ambush laid by the Special Operation Group (SOG) Sumbal and 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Army at Markundal in Pushwari.

A pistol, pistol rounds, four grenades and one knife have also been recovered from the terrorist.

On July 11, the Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in a joint operation, neutralized three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists near Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.The joint operation was launched at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and at about 8.30 p.m. contact was established with terrorists. The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition and

This came a day after militants attacked a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

At least seven people were killed and more than 15 were injured in the attack.

