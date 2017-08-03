Jammu Kashmir: Two Army personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir), Aug 3: At least two Army personnel were killed and one suffered injury in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

The encounter between the security forces and militants is currently underway.

Meanwhile, two militants are believed to have been killed in a brief gunfight with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district last night.

Earlier yesterday, suspecting the presence of terrorists, the Indian Army and the police launched a cordon and search operation at the Sugan village of Shopian district.

The encounter comes days after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief commander Abu Dujana, along with one other militant, Arif Bhat, was killed in an encounter with forces in the early hours of Tuesday.

His death was considered a major victory by security forces as he was one of the most popular commanders and recruiters in south Kashmir.

Following this, the separatists had called for ‘bandh’ to protest the killing of two LeT terrorists and a civilian.

