Jammu and Kashmir youth tops BSF assistant commandant exam

Srinagar ,Sept8:Nabeel Ahmad Wani, a youth from Jammu and Kashmir, has secured top rank in Border Security Force’s Assistant Commandant (works) examination, reported news agency ANI.

Wani, while speaking to ANI, said that he ‘always wanted to serve the nation and fight against terrorism’.

“Would like to ask youths to follow (their) dreams, but never walk on the wrong path for that,” he added.

This news comes at a time when the valley is experiencing an unprecedented unrest situation after killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani by security forces on July 8. His killing led to violent protests which claimed lives of more than 70 people and injured thousands, mostly youth.

Such a situation also gave rise to debate over guiding the youth in the valley on a productive path and keeping them away from negative influence.

The examination was held on July, 26 by Union Public Service Commission.