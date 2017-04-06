Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after fresh landslide.

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, April 6: Hundreds of vehicles were stranded at Ramban after a fresh landslide.The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed again after landslides hit the road on Wednesday.

Traffic department officials said the 300 km-long highway was cleared off at several places between Banihal and Ramban, much to the relief of commuters.

According to reports, landslides and shooting stones from hillocks, triggered by heavy rains, had blocked the highway at Panthyal, Rathanwas, Gangroo and Hingini forcing suspension of the traffic on the arterial road this morning.

The Border Roads Organisation ordered its men and machines into service to clear the road after several hours of hard work, facilitating one-way traffic.

Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar and Jammu cities were lashed by heavy rains, while some parts in the upper reaches experienced fresh snowfall since yesterday, resulting in considerable drop in the temperature.

The weather is expected to improve on April 9. (ANI)