New Delhi, September 13: Arun Jaitley stated on Wednesday that around 30 crore families have got bank account since the launch of india’s biggest ever bank account opening drive, Jan Dhan Yojana, three years back.

According to reports, about 42 percent of household were unbanked before the Jan Dan Yojana, in which aim every household access to banking facilities by offering them zero – balance account across all commercial banks

Speaking at a conclave on Financial Inclusion, he said the number of zero-balance accounts has reduced from 77 percent to 20 percent and even these would become operational once the direct benefit transfer is expanded.

Earlier in 2014, three month after the scheme was launched,76.81 percent account had zero balance.

The number of zero balance has now come down to 20 percent of he total, he stated

99.99 percent of households now have at least one bank account, thanks to the Jan Dhan Yojana.

Jaitley said biometric identification number Aadhaar was an evolving idea under the previous UPA regime and it did not have legislative backing.

The Aadhaar legislation, passed during the BJP rule, will stand test of constitutionality of using the unique identification number for giving government benefits, he said.