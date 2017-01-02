Janata Dal hails Supreme Court verdict on 1995 Hindutva judgement.

New Delhi, January 2: The Janata Dal (United) on Monday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the 1995 Hindutva judgement, saying that the decision is justified. “It is good that this happened. I find the decision of the Supreme Court as justified,” JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav told ANI. Pronouncing its verdict, the apex court earlier in the day said no politician can seek a vote in the name of caste, creed or religion.

The seven-judge constitution bench of the apex court further stated that election was a secular exercise and, therefore, the process which follows it should also be adopted. “Election is a secular exercise and thereby its way and its process should be followed also. Function of an elected representative should be secular,” the top court said.

“Relationship between man and God is an individual choice and state is forbidden to such an activity,” the apex court said further.

Earlier during the hearing by a seven-judge constitutional bench, the apex court had said it won’t reconsider the 1995 judgment which defined Hindutva as “a way of life and not a religion.” The observations came after an on interlocutory application filed by social activist Teesta Setalvad requested the bench to reconsider the 1995 judgment.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur, said the court will not go into the larger debate as to what is Hindutva or what its meaning is and will not reconsider the 1995 judgment. The remarks were made by the bench when some advocates sought to intervene in the ongoing hearing which commenced last Tuesday. (ANI)