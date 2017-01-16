Janata Dal lashes out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark that ‘Hindus cannot live freely in parts of India’

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday lashed out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark that ‘Hindus cannot live freely in parts of India’ and dubbed it as an attempt to enthral electorates ahead of crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Describing Bhagwat’s speech as an effort to create divide amongst different communities, JD (U) leader Pawan Verma asserted that the RSS does not have to pose itself as the spokesperson of the Hindu community.

“I don’t think that RSS has been given the authority to speak for all Hindus. The RSS presumes that it can speak for all Hindus, but in reality Hindus can take care of themselves and this attempt by Mohan Bhagwat ji suddenly to show Hindus being denied the permission to live freely in India is rather a transparent attempt to strike a communal divide before the forthcoming elections is quite condemnable, it falls in the same genre of speech made recently by Sakshi Maharaj. Such attempts by the BJP, the RSS and its affiliates should stop forthwith,” Verma told ANI.

Addressing a gathering of swayamsevaks at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, Bhagwat yesterday said Hindus cannot live freely in different parts of India, adding their rights are not protected because they are not united.

“This organisation of Hindus is not opposed to anyone. It is for protection of Hindutva. The Hindu Samaj has a glorious history in this country. But despite such a glorious history, is the condition of Hindu Samaj the way it should have been? Are Hindus able to perform their religious rites and activities freely and fairly across India? Are the human rights of Hindus well established in this country?” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief’s remark was construed by many swayamsevaks as a veiled dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led government. (ANI)