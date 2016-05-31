Japan honours musician AR Rahman with Fukuoka Prize

Mumbai, May 31 : In what came as another feather to his already bejewelled cap, musician AR Rahman was honoured by Japan on Monday, as they presented him with the 2016 Fukuoka Prize, reports said.

The prize is generally given out to people for outstanding work of individual or organisation in preserving Asian heritage and culture.

Rahman received it for his work in the field of music.

The ace music director, who started his career with the acclaimed film Roja, is a two-time Academy Award winner.

Other honours includes the National Award and Filmfare Awards.