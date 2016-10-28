Japan promotes tourism through variety sports, luxury spas and special tours for female tourists

Tokyo, October 28: J League is a popular professional soccer group in Japan. The teams fight for TBC Levian Cup, which was initiated in 1992, a year before the launch of J League.

Various historical games have taken place since then. The Yamazaki biscuit company, the major confectionary company in Japan, is the official sponsor of this tournament.

Originally called the Yamazaki Nabisco Cup, the name has been changed to the YBC Levain Cup this year.

“Children and young generation like cookies, so we wish to get the support of young people. We are registered in a Guinness World Records book as a solo sponsor that supported for the longest time in the official soccer games,” said Chairman Japan Professional Football League, Mitsuru Murai.

At the eve of the final match of the Levain Cup, the players from both teams gathered and deepened their friendship.

Also, after selecting the most promising young players, the New Hero Award was presented.

“The game has been said as an event to foster young players. In 2020, the Olympic games will be held in Tokyo. We would like to make this event an occasion where young players can make their debuts and at the same time to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics,” added Murai.

Outside the stadium, many people enjoyed soccer game related attractions.

