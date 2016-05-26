Japan seeks 15,000 nurses from Manipur

Imphal, May 26 : The Japanese government has sought services of at least 15,000 nurses from Manipur, Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said.

“The Japanese embassy in Delhi has written a formal letter in this regard,” the chief minister said earlier this week.

He was of the view that this demand from an advanced country like Japan is due to the good reputation Manipuri nurses enjoy as professionals.

According to sources, some of the unemployed nurses are likely to apply for jobs once they learn basic Japanese language.

Manipuri nurses are sought in hospitals across the country for their discipline, efficiency, hard work, and uncomplaining and friendly disposition.