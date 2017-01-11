Japan space agency postpones mini rocket launch due to wind shear

TOKYO, Jan11 : Japan’s space agency postponed on Wednesday the launch of a mini rocket that will put a satellite into space because of strong wind, an agency spokeswoman said.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had planned to launch the SS-520 rocket, which is about 10 metres (35 feet) long and 50 centimeters (20 inches) in diameter, at its Uchinoura Space Center in southern Japan, early on Wednesday.
The rocket, which media has called the world’s smallest space rocket, will carry a 3-kg (6.6 lb), 35-centimetre (14 inches) satellite, which will take images of the earth and gather other data.

