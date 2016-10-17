Japanese car maker Nissan Motor shipped 11,999 cars out of India in September

Chennai, Oct 17 : Japanese car maker Nissan Motor last month shipped out 11,999 cars made at its Indian plant near here, the company’s Indian subsidiary said on Monday.

In a statement, Nissan Motor India said that in September it shipped out 11,999 Nissan and Datsun-branded cars which was 20 per cent higher than what it has exported in September last year.

“Our strategy to use our plant in India as an export hub underlines our significant presence here and also demonstrates our long-term plans for growth,” Guillaume Sicard, President, Nissan India Operations, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Nissan earlier this year also announced the start of exports of the Datsun redi-GO to South Africa, Sri Lanka and Nepal, in addition to the Datsun GO and GO+.