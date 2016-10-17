Japanese car maker Nissan Motor shipped 11,999 cars out of India in September

October 17, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Oct 17 : Japanese car maker Nissan Motor last month shipped out 11,999 cars made at its Indian plant near here, the company’s Indian subsidiary said on Monday.

In a statement, Nissan Motor India said that in September it shipped out 11,999 Nissan and Datsun-branded cars which was 20 per cent higher than what it has exported in September last year.

“Our strategy to use our plant in India as an export hub underlines our significant presence here and also demonstrates our long-term plans for growth,” Guillaume Sicard, President, Nissan India Operations, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Nissan earlier this year also announced the start of exports of the Datsun redi-GO to South Africa, Sri Lanka and Nepal, in addition to the Datsun GO and GO+.

Tags: ,
Related News
Nissan Datsun redi-GO AMT version launched, priced Rs 3.8 lakh
Dream to own a car to become costlier in 2018; Major automobile manufacturers to hike price
Nissan Motor India launches Datsun redi-Go Gold with one litre engine, priced at Rs 3.69 lakh
Datsun redi-GO now available with a bigger 1.0-litre engine in two variants
Thomas Kuehl is Nissan’s new President for India operations
Nissan announces reduction in prices of its vehicles by 3 percent
Top