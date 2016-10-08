Japanese couple threaten school principal and teachers who refused to reschedule sports day their child had missed

October 8, 2016 | By :
Tokyo,Oct8: A Japanese couple have been arrested for pulling a knife on a school principal who refused to reschedule a sports tournament their child had missed, according to police and reports.

The bizarre incident allegedly happened after the husband and wife had repeatedly asked in vain that the school’s annual sports day be put off to another date.

The situation escalated when Toshiaki Nabatame, 50, and his wife Yukiko, 49, threatened the principal and two teachers with a kitchen knife, police and media reports said.

They were arrested this week in Ibaraki, north of Tokyo.

It was not clear why the child had not been able to participate in the originally scheduled tournament which was held on Sunday.

The wife reportedly admitted to police that she had threatened the teachers, but her husband denied the charge.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
If found guilty, Sushil Kumar won’t be at CWG: WFI President
Madhya Pradesh: Teachers in Bhopal demand equal wage, tonsure heads in protest
Comparing your man with your father can be a risk
East Bengal’s Mirshad does a ‘Dhoni act’; This time from a wicket-keeper to goalkeeper!
Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker bag Youth Olympic Games quota places
ISL: Popovic men pull out a hard-fought solitary goal win over Jamshedpur FC
Top